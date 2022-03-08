Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 3.02% of Trean Insurance Group worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 82,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $357.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.