Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 162,781 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,701,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Republic Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,466,000 after purchasing an additional 78,566 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.06 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.