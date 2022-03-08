Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 158,790 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,790 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of United Bankshares worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

United Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.