Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 776,454 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776,454 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,885,110.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock valued at $350,343,107 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

