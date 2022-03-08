Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Verano has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

