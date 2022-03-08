Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on OEZVY. Citigroup began coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Verbund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

