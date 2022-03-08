Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Veritiv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Veritiv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veritiv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

