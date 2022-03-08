Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.45.

Shares of TSE VET traded up C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.78. 4,088,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,343. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.69. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.06 and a 1-year high of C$30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

