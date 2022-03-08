Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.77

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 60.77 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 53.60 ($0.70). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.78), with a volume of 2,003,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.77.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

