VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in February

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

Shares of CDC opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

