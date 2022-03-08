Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Archrock worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 30,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,479. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

