Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Archaea Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $4,264,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $882,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LFG traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. 30,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,356. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Several analysts recently commented on LFG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.