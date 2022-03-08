Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 533,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

