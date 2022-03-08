Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.32.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 360,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,662,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $240.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

