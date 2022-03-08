Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DMC Global worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after buying an additional 450,933 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 177,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DMC Global by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 118,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 million, a PE ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

