Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Update

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 758,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of VIRX opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.