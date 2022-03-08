Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.50 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a P/E ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

