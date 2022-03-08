Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VCRA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.35, a P/E/G ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,892 shares of company stock worth $1,512,624 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

