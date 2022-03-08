Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($257.61) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €255.07 ($277.25).

Volkswagen stock opened at €136.74 ($148.63) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.49. Volkswagen has a one year low of €159.72 ($173.61) and a one year high of €252.20 ($274.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

