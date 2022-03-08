Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,918 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 82.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 585,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 288,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 48.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 275,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 38.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 171,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CADE opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

