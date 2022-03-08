Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $513,000 Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 91.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,531 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 187.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 462,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 114,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

