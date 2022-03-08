Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $359,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.