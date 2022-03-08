Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 40,614 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,614 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NYSE EW opened at $108.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,572 shares of company stock worth $24,157,763 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

