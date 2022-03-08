Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

