Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 234.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 234.14.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 297 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

