Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vroom by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 249,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vroom by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

