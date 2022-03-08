Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

