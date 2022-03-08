Wall Street Games Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $1.38 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.74 or 0.06555751 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,122.38 or 1.00420761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00046871 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

