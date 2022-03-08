Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

