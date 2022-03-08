Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.