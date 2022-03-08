Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.96. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,166. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 1 year low of $236.95 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.