Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,121 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unity Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 382,624 shares of company stock valued at $48,429,576 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

