Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,264 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,435 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

