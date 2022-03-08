Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,412,000 after buying an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.38 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $465.20 and a 200-day moving average of $489.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

