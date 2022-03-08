Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

