Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,416,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,556,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $243.51 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

