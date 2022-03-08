Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,343 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

