Wedbush Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $104.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

