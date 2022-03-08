Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 47,656 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

