Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,698,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $213.65 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

