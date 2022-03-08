Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 605,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 522,956 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 591,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,054,000 after buying an additional 341,697 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 588,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after buying an additional 250,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Shares of XPO opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.