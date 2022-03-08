Wellington Management Group LLP Has $877,000 Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

DXC Technology stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

