Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

