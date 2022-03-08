Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

