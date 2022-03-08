WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $421.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.83 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

