WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $251.48 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.8% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $251,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,533 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 173,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,615. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

