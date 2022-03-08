WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $47.29 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $47,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.23. 7,101,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,979. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,098 shares of company stock valued at $41,105,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

