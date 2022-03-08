Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) will announce $4.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.55 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $18.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.65 billion to $19.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,359,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Western Digital by 116,706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,346 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 181,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,452. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

