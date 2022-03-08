WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,274 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

