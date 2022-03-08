Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.60. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 32,514 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 884,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

